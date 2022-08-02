 Singapore clinch bronze in badminton mixed team event, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore clinch bronze in badminton mixed team event

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew celebrating during the badminton mixed team bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games on Aug 2, 2022.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Kimberly Kwek
Aug 02, 2022 09:32 pm

BIRMINGHAM - Singapore's shuttlers claimed a bronze medal in the badminton mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday (Aug 2), after beating England 3-0 in the third place play-off.

This was the Republic's second victory over the hosts in this year's competition - they won 4-1 in the group stage - and also avenged their loss to England at the 2018 Gold Coast Games where they finished fourth.

Despite a vocal home crowd at the National Exhibition Centre, mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan kept their composure to defeat Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17, 25-23 and give Singapore the early lead.

The next match, a men's singles clash between world champion Loh Kean Yew and 54th-ranked Toby Penty, was equally tight despite the difference in world ranking.

Loh is ninth in the world and had easily beaten Penty 21-12, 21-12 in their group stage encounter. But the Englishman was in inspired form in their rematch.

He won the first game 25-23 before Loh recovered in the second game 21-11 to draw level.

Penty then saved five match points before Loh eventually prevailed 25-23 in the decider to put Singapore 2-0 up.

Yeo Jia Min then secured the bronze as she beat Freya Redfearn 21-18, 21-14 in the women's singles.

Singapore's shuttlers returned empty handed at the 2018 Games in Australia. At the 2014 edition in Glasgow, they clinched two silvers (men's singles and doubles) and a bronze (mixed team).

