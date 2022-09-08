Tan Chuan-Jin re-elected SNOC president; badminton chief Lawrence Leow one of four VPs

A host of familiar faces will continue to serve on the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) executive committee, after Tan Chuan-Jin was unanimously re-elected as president on Thursday.

Tan, who is also Speaker of Parliament, stood unopposed at its annual general meeting and will serve his third term from 2022 to 2026.

Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) president Lawrence Leow - who was previously a national sports association representative - was also elected as one of the SNOC's vice-presidents while former sailing chief Benedict Tan was re-elected for the post. The duo will be joined by ex-bowling president Jessie Phua and Fencing Singapore president Juliana Seow, who were elected vice-presidents in 2020.

Former national shooter Lee Wung Yew was also elected to serve a one-year term as treasurer.

Leow fills the spot that has been vacant since former SNOC vice-president and veteran sports administrator Milan Kwee died in March 2021 aged 74.

Leow, who has been SBA president for six years, thanked the sports fraternity for their trust and faith in him.

The 63-year-old said: "I'm very honoured to be given this opportunity to serve Singapore sports and further contribute to the Olympic movement.

"Singapore sports is at its best place in years, with a talented generation of young athletes complementing some of the senior statesmen. Sports excellence and athlete development are close to my heart and key to our work at SBA.

"I hope to help elevate Singapore sports and ensure we continue our good performances at major Games."

National bowler Shayna Ng was also appointed chair of the 2022-2025 SNOC Athletes' Commission, replacing Singapore Swimming Association president and Nominated Member of Parliament Mark Chay.

The members were voted in by the athletes who participated in the Hanoi 2021 SEA Games.

Paralympian Theresa Goh was also elected as one of its 10 members, making the former swimmer the first para athlete to be part of the SNOC's Athletes' Commission, which consists of former and current athletes.

The other members are: Constance Lien (jiu-jitsu), Martina Veloso (shooting), Kampton Kam (athletics), Jonathan Chan (diving), Dipna Lim-Prasad (athletics), Muhamad Ridhwan (boxing), Stephenie Chen (canoeing) and Terry Tay (gymnastics).