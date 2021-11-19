Yeo digs deep to reach q-finals, Loh’s winning run ends

National shuttler Yeo Jia Min continued her push through discomfort to progress in the Indonesia Masters, beating Japan's world No. 49 Saena Kawakami 21-19, 14-21, 21-14 in 53 minutes yesterday.

The world No. 20's reward is a quarter-final showdown with Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan today. The world No. 27 had earlier stunned compatriot, the eighth-ranked Ratchanok Intanon, 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 in the US$600,000 (S$815,000) Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 event.

Yeo, 22, leads Phittayaporn 3-1 in their head-to-head record, having beaten the 20-year-old twice in their most recent encounters in 2019.

The Singaporean had been suffering from body aches and discomfort since finishing second at the Hylo Open in Germany on Nov 7. She had contemplated withdrawing before giving it a go against Denmark's Line Christophersen at the Bali International Convention Centre and won 21-18, 21-18.

It was another tense tie against Kawakami, with the scores tied on 12 occasions before Yeo claimed the game.

The Japanese hit back but Yeo was the sharper player in the decider, picking her spots well.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles, fellow Singaporean Loh Kean Yew's winning streak ended at six matches when he was beaten by Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen 21-10, 21-12. - DAVID LEE