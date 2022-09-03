 After 6 match points, Serena Williams loses, bows out of US Open, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

After 6 match points, Serena Williams loses, bows out of US Open

Serena Williams completing a serve during the US Open match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept 2, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in action during her third round US Open match against Serena Williams on Sept 2, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Serena Williams fans wait outside the practice courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept 2, 2022.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Serena Williams arrives at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Sept 2, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mother of Serena Williams, Oracene Price, at Serena's match against Ajla Tomlijanovic on Sept 2, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Sep 03, 2022 11:14 am

NEW YORK - A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the US Open after a three-set third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.

Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

But after a joyous run into the third round there was no shame in a loss to the gritty Tomljanovic, allowing the 23-time Grand Slam winner to exit with dignity intact and head held high.

Her three matches, highlighted by a second-round win over world number two Anett Kontaveit, were a gift to her fans, the relentless never surrender attitude that made her the dominant player for over two decades on display right until the very final point.

Always up for a fight, the 40-year-old came out swinging, forcing Tomljanovic to go the distance.

The Australian needed six match points to deliver the knockout punch and bring an end to an engrossing three-plus-hour slugfest.

Serena (left) and Venus Williams during the women's doubles match at the US Open Tennis Championships on Sept 1, 2022.
Tennis

Williams sisters crash out of US Open doubles competition

Williams had signalled her intention to retire last month, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the US Open as her final event. - REUTERS

