 Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Tennis star Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the Met Gala in New York on Monday.PHOTO: AFP
May 02, 2023 10:53 am

NEW YORK – Tennis star Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were “three of us” on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis,” writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

Williams, a long-time friend of Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, is a frequent attendee of the annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and on Monday donned a form-fitting black gown with a white skirt.

The theme of this year’s gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late Chanel designer.

Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on the midsection of the 41-year-old Williams. - REUTERS

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (left) with Australia's Nick Kyrgios after beating him in the Wimbledon final in July 2022.
Tennis

Wimbledon to accept Russian, Belarusian players as ‘neutral’ athletes

Related Stories

Djokovic back in Australia a year after being deported

'I am not retired', Serena Williams says

'No chance' Halep purposely took drugs, says former coach Cahill

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WOMEN'S TENNISserena williamsgrand slampregnancy