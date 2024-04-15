 Nadal still the ultimate test on clay, says Tsitsipas, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

Nadal still the ultimate test on clay, says Tsitsipas

Nadal still the ultimate test on clay, says Tsitsipas
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter-final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo
Nadal still the ultimate test on clay, says Tsitsipas
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 14, 2024 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Apr 15, 2024 03:31 pm

Rafa Nadal could return to action this week in Barcelona and play just his second event of an injury-hit season and while the Spaniard lacks match practice Stefanos Tsitsipas said it would be no surprise to see him battling for the title in the final.

Nadal, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to the tour in Brisbane in January after nearly a year out with a hip flexor injury and the 37-year-old has not played an ATP tournament since due to a muscle issue.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion looked set to make another comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters this month but withdrew days before the start of the claycourt tournament, saying his body would not allow him to play.

Nadal has won the Barcelona title 12 times and is drawn to play Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday, and while there has been no word on his status Tsitsipas said the Spaniard would have no trouble finding form on his favourite surface.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw Rafa in the final of Barcelona, because that's something he has done over and over again for years and years," Tsitsipas, who won the Monte Carlo title for a third time on Sunday, told reporters.

"What he does have is this competitiveness and this fierce tennis when he gets into the momentum that sometimes feels like on the outside perspective unstoppable ... I think he's the ultimate challenge on clay.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Paris-Saint-Germain Training Centre, Poissy, France - April 9, 2024 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the press conference REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Football

Luis Enrique wants PSG ambition against Barcelona

Related Stories

Who's laughing now? Xavi hits back at Barca critics

Real Madrid thrash old rivals Barcelona 4-1 to win Super Cup

Spanish prosecutors seek 9-year jail term for ex-Brazil star Dani Alves

"Whether he's playing now at, let's say, later stages of his career or the ones before, what he has now that he didn't before is experience, and he for sure knows ways to win points and to prevail more in economy mode than before."

World number seven Tsitsipas, a three-times runner-up in Barcelona, will aim to carry his good form from Monaco to Spain after winning his first title of the season with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud.

"I did need a week like this a lot, especially (after) the rough months I've been through the latter half of 2023 until now," Tsitsipas said.

"It hasn't been the best of times in terms of where I wanted to be, so getting back here and winning the title is something I was definitely not aiming for and it came naturally." – REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

barcelonaStefanos Tsitsipasgrand slam