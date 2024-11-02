Tickets to inaugural WTA 250 Singapore Tennis Open on sale

The Kallang Tennis Hub will be hosting the WTA 250 Singapore Tennis Open from 2025 to 2027.

Tennis fans here will be able to enjoy free entry to all qualifying matches during the inaugural WTA 250 Singapore Tennis Open, the organisers have announced.

The tournament, featuring a 32-player singles draw and 16-pair doubles draw, will take place at the Kallang Tennis Hub from Jan 27 to Feb 2, 2025, with qualification matches on Jan 25 and 26.

Ticket sales commenced on Oct 28. Single-day prices start from $8 for concession tickets and from $18 for standard entry, while prices for groups of four start from $44.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament will also be held at Kallang Tennis Hub in 2026 and 2027 in a three-year deal.

WTA 250 competitions are the lowest tier of annual women’s tennis tournaments on the main WTA Tour, after the Grand Slams, the WTA Finals, the WTA 1000 and 500 events.

The Republic last hosted a top women’s tennis tournament when the likes of Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and eventual winner Elina Svitolina battled it out in the WTA Finals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018, the final season of a five-year deal.

Yazed Osman, group head of events and placemaking and place management at Kallang Alive Sport Management, said the Singapore Tennis Open “is an invaluable opportunity for us to deepen Singapore’s affinity with the sport and to build our legacy”.

Laura Ceccarelli, chief operations officer of sports management agency APG, said that WTA has had a wonderful history in Singapore and “to be returning with a WTA 250-level event is a dream come true, as we are now able to re-engage with the tennis community through a truly accessible event for all”.

Ceccarelli, who is co-tournament director alongside Yazed, added: “I have so many special memories of the fantastic tennis fans in Singapore, and I am sure that the players will be looking forward to playing in front of all of you.”

The organisers said that fans will be treated to an exciting line-up of activities throughout the tournament, such as meet-and-greet sessions with WTA and Team Singapore players.

The Singapore Tennis Association will also be organising a regional Under-14 competition.

This will offer juniors the opportunity to watch and learn from professional matches up close, and to also be able to play on the same courts of the tournament.

More ticketing information is available from the Sports Hub website.