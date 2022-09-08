 World No. 1 Swiatek in US Open semis after stopping Pegula, Latest Tennis News - The New Paper
Tennis

World No. 1 Swiatek in US Open semis after stopping Pegula

World No. 1 Swiatek in US Open semis after stopping Pegula
Iga Swiatek celebrating after her win over Jessica Pegula at the US Open on Sept 7, 2022.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sep 08, 2022 10:33 am

NEW YORK - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time.

The top-seeded French Open champion dropped her racket and pumped her fist after the win, which guaranteed that she will remain the world's top player when the tournament ends.

Despite the victory, the Pole is still trying to regain her dominant form from earlier in the year when she went on a 37-match winning streak.

The 21-year-old twice failed to serve out the match in the second set and was broken six times by the eighth-seeded Pegula.

Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Tennis: Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-final
Tennis: Jabeur defeats Tomljanovic, to face Garcia in US Open semi-finals
Frances Tiafoe, of the US, reacts after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev.
Tennis

'This is crazy' - Tiafoe defeats Rublev to reach semis

Related Stories

Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at US Open after five-set defeat by Khachanov

'I am not in that moment anymore,' says Nadal as he falls to a younger man

After 6 match points, Serena Williams loses, bows out of US Open

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

US OPEN (TENNIS)IGA SWIATEK