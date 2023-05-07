 Actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo expecting second child, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Actor Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo expecting second child

Henry Golding announced the news via an Instagram post on Friday.PHOTOS: HENRY GOLDING/INSTAGRAM
Yamini Chinnuswamy Correspondent
May 07, 2023 10:36 pm

LOS ANGELES – Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding, who starred in the hit romantic comedy film Crazy Rich Asians (2018), is expecting his second child with his wife, Taiwanese model and wellness entrepreneur Liv Lo Golding.

Henry Golding, 36, announced the news via an Instagram post on Friday. “Inbound,” he wrote in the caption, alongside two photos of the couple with their two-year-old daughter Lyla.

In the photos, 37-year-old Liv is seen proudly showing off her fledgling baby bump, which Golding and Lyla take turns to touch.

On her Instagram account, Liv wrote that the baby is due on Sept 1.

Celebrity friends were quick to express their congratulations to the couple, including Golding’s Crazy Rich Asian co-stars Gemma Chan and Tan Kheng Hua.

Golding and his wife tied the knot in 2016, and were based in Singapore before his Hollywood career took off.

Since his breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has continued to land starring roles in films directed by top film-makers, including Guy Ritchie’s crime caper The Gentlemen (2019) and Paul Feig’s romantic comedy Last Christmas (2019).

 

