Star Awards 2024 Walk of Fame: Best and worst dressed

(Left to right) Star Awards 2024 hosts Jeff Goh, Hazelle Teo, and Herman Keh.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
Apr 21, 2024 10:21 pm

The Star Awards are not only a showcase for the triumphs of Singapore’s favourite television personalities, but also for their daring fashion choices.

As the 2024 awards come to a close, let’s take a look at the stars who shone brightest on the  Walk of Fame red carpet at the Mediacorp Campus, while also sparing a thought for some who may have missed the mark.

Fang Rong

She started modelling at the age of four and it was evident in the way she strutted on the red carpet.

In a red dress adorned with a big ribbon on the front, you’d be forgiven for not realising she was standing beside Star Awards veteran Elvin Ng.

Fang Rong (right) with Elvin Ng at the Star Awards 2024 Walk of Fame.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Chantalle Ng

It’s hardly an exaggeration to say Ng stole the show with her bold white dress and knee-high boots – not to mention her hair going all the way down to her ankles.

Chantelle Ng's (right) fit stole the show.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Nathan Hartono

The Singaporean singer-songwriter came on after a crowd-dazzling performance in a monochromatic outfit that perfectly struck the balance between awards-ceremony glam and dreamy-musician casual.

Bonus points for striking fun poses.

Nathan Hartono is always down to strike some fun poses.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Richie Koh

Cash On Delivery star Richie Koh showed off his latest award win in a flamingo-pink suit and his button-up shirt not-so-buttoned up.

Just look at those sleepy eyes. This man knows he looks good.

Richie Koh showing off his latest Star Award win.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Zhang Ze Tong

Look, I get it. Singapore’s hot, especially in these past few weeks. But arriving at an awards ceremony in a sleeveless suit makes you look like you rushed over from the gym to serve entrees at the reception.

Zhang Ze Tong turned up to the awards in a sleeveless suit.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Rebecca Lim

I’m not going to lie – I thought the audience at home would be seeing something else on the green screen that the actress was wearing.

Rebecca Lim (left) in green at the red carpet.TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

