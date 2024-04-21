After winning race, ACS(I) athlete shoves Hwa Chong rival

An Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) athlete shoved a Hwa Ching Institution rival in the chest after winning the 1,500m (A-Boys) at the National School Games - Track & Field Championships on April 19.

It was caught on camera.

An Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) athlete shoved a Hwa Chong Institution rival in the chest after winning the 1,500m (A-Boys) at the National School Games - Track & Field Championships on April 19.

Earlier in the race, both athletes ran too close to each other, which resulted in the ACS(I) athlete being momentarily bumped off the track at the National Stadium.

Despite the setback, the ACS(I) athlete managed to beat the other 15 athletes to the finish line.

The Hwa Chong athlete was disqualified.

National marathon record holder Soh Rui Yong shared a video of the bump on Facebook and said: “ACS(I) boy somehow dramatically flies into the infield and takes about 16 steps on the grass before coming back.

“Wayang la boy. Elbows clash in 1,500m pack running all the time. You’re an athlete. If you’re clashing with an 18-year-old distance runner that weighs about 57kg and he manages to knock you that far away with one elbow, you need to do some pushups.”

Soh added that the ACS(I) athlete did very well to overcome the setback and win the gold medal, but Soh disagreed with the decision to disqualify the Hwa Chong athlete.

It did not end there.

Soh then shared a video showing what happened immediately after the race

He posted: "'We’re not gangsters, we’re ACS boys'? How about you’re both?

"Following on the previous video, the ACS runner who finished in first position then saw fit to turn around, look for the Hwa Chong boy and push him in the chest.

"Hwa Chong boy was disqualified for the mid-race clash of elbows incident. ACS boy not penalised for this action."