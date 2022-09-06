Actor Jason Wong gets over 100 stitches after 'mistaken identity' attack in restaurant

Hong Kong actor Jason Wong said he had a narrow escape from death after being savagely attacked on Aug 29 while dining at a restaurant in Shenzhen.

The 44-year-old was having dinner with fellow actors Frankie Ng, Ai Wai and Jason Chu, when an assailant attacked him with a kitchen knife. He sustained injuries to his face, left wrist and waist.

Speaking to Hong Kong media, Wong said he was in surgery for nearly six hours and received more than 100 stitches to his face and hands.

He also noted that he saw the skin of his face "fall off" during the attack and that his "eyeballs were nearly chopped off".

Wong was rushed to hospital and was unable to speak for five days.

Wong, often dubbed by the Hong Kong media as the “knock-off Louis Koo" due to his resemblance to the A-list actor, got his start in showbiz after coming in third at ATV’s Mr Asia Contest in 2012.

Since then, he has played supporting characters in hit movies like The White Storm (2013), Line Walker (2016) and Shock Wave (2017).

Wong and his "lookalike", Louis Koo.

On Sept 3, he released a statement on Weibo, saying he believed that attack was a case of mistaken identity.

"I have acted in an upright manner, and I do not feel I have offended others," he wrote. "I thought a lot but I really can't think of a reason for the attack."

Wong said that, according to his doctor, he narrowly avoided death.

"If the location of my facial injury was slightly off, it would have been enough to kill me."