Actor Kai Ko’s face injured by dog months after scarring incident

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Kai Ko has suffered another facial injury months after a filming accident in 2022.

The 32-year-old posted three photos on Instagram Stories on Sunday, with the first one showing a photo of his bloodied right hand. He wrote in Chinese: “Please think carefully before adopting a big dog.”

He then posted a second photo of blood on his pillow, writing: “I woke up to find a ‘map’ on the pillow.”

The actor then explained what happened in the third photo.

“My dog is well-behaved, but he is really big,” wrote the actor best known for his role in the Taiwanese coming-of-age movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).

“When I touched him repeatedly last night, he was so excited that he stood up. I guess he wanted to lick my face.”

Ko continued: “Then the top of his head hit the corner of my eyebrow and I bled profusely.”

This was not the first time Ko has been injured by his dog.