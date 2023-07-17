Actor Kai Ko’s face injured by dog months after scarring incident
TAIPEI – Taiwanese actor Kai Ko has suffered another facial injury months after a filming accident in 2022.
The 32-year-old posted three photos on Instagram Stories on Sunday, with the first one showing a photo of his bloodied right hand. He wrote in Chinese: “Please think carefully before adopting a big dog.”
He then posted a second photo of blood on his pillow, writing: “I woke up to find a ‘map’ on the pillow.”
The actor then explained what happened in the third photo.
“My dog is well-behaved, but he is really big,” wrote the actor best known for his role in the Taiwanese coming-of-age movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011).
“When I touched him repeatedly last night, he was so excited that he stood up. I guess he wanted to lick my face.”
Ko continued: “Then the top of his head hit the corner of my eyebrow and I bled profusely.”
This was not the first time Ko has been injured by his dog.
