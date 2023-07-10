Actor Mark Lee injures arm while rehearsing for sequel to Number 1 in Hat Yai

Actor Mark Lee posted on social media on July 9 a photo of himself with a bandaged arm.

HAT YAI Singaporean actor Mark Lee, who is in Hat Yai, Thailand, to film the sequel to Number 1, was injured on Sunday and had to go to a hospital.

Lee, 54, who is the lead actor in the 2020 hit movie and its upcoming sequel, posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook of his bandaged arm on Sunday night.

“It was only a fight rehearsal, but I was wounded in action,” he wrote.

In a telephone interview with Lianhe Zaobao, he said the accident had occurred on the first day of rehearsals and he was accidentally injured by a chair wielded by a Thai actor.

Although his cut was bandaged, it did not stop bleeding and he had to go to a private hospital.

There, the doctors stopped the bleeding and gave him a tetanus shot.

Lee, who was nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Horse Awards for Number 1, reprises the role of a middle-aged man who finds himself accidentally becoming a drag queen.

Director Ong Kuo Sin told Lianhe Zaobao: “Mark is fine. As filming will start only on July 10, his injury will not affect the movie.”

In a comment on Lee’s Instagram post, his wife Catherine Ng, 50 – with whom he has three children – wrote: “Dear husband, for our family, you have to be well. Don’t get hurt again.”