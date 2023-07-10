Actor Mark Lee injures arm while rehearsing for sequel to Number 1 in Hat Yai
HAT YAI Singaporean actor Mark Lee, who is in Hat Yai, Thailand, to film the sequel to Number 1, was injured on Sunday and had to go to a hospital.
Lee, 54, who is the lead actor in the 2020 hit movie and its upcoming sequel, posted a photo on Instagram and Facebook of his bandaged arm on Sunday night.
“It was only a fight rehearsal, but I was wounded in action,” he wrote.
In a telephone interview with Lianhe Zaobao, he said the accident had occurred on the first day of rehearsals and he was accidentally injured by a chair wielded by a Thai actor.
Although his cut was bandaged, it did not stop bleeding and he had to go to a private hospital.
There, the doctors stopped the bleeding and gave him a tetanus shot.
Lee, who was nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Horse Awards for Number 1, reprises the role of a middle-aged man who finds himself accidentally becoming a drag queen.
Director Ong Kuo Sin told Lianhe Zaobao: “Mark is fine. As filming will start only on July 10, his injury will not affect the movie.”
In a comment on Lee’s Instagram post, his wife Catherine Ng, 50 – with whom he has three children – wrote: “Dear husband, for our family, you have to be well. Don’t get hurt again.”
