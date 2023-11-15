Actor Tony Leung upsets Chinese netizens for holding Golden Rooster Award upside down backstage

In a video of Tony Leung taken backstage, he is seen holding his Golden Rooster award upside down.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong film legend Tony Leung was named Best Actor at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards for his role in the 2023 film Hidden Blade.

But instead of feeling happy for the 61-year-old actor, netizens in China have found something they deem unpleasant to focus on.

In a video of Leung taken backstage at the awards, he is seen being escorted by an entourage as he heads to meet the press. He is holding his Golden Rooster award upside down.

Chinese netizens quickly seized on the fact that the bird’s head was facing the ground and have slammed the actor for being “disrespectful”.

“At least hold it upright. It seems like he can’t be bothered about the award from the way he’s holding it,” one netizen commented.

Another remarked: “He looks like he was holding a hammer.”

“In the Mainland he needs to be respectful and hold his award properly. If he’s overseas then it’s okay. No one cares how he holds his trophy [there],” said yet another netizen.

Guess there’s always something for people to crow about.