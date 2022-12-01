 Infernal Affairs Trilogy: 20th Anniversary Showcase, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Infernal Affairs Trilogy: 20th Anniversary Showcase

Infernal Affairs Trilogy: 20th Anniversary Showcase
Andy Lau (left) and Tony Leung Chiu Wai square off in Infernal Affairs.PHOTO: MEDIA ASIA FILMS
Dec 01, 2022 02:58 pm

The iconic Hong Kong film series Infernal Affairs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The first movie in the trilogy, about the cat-and-mouse game between undercover cop Wing-yan (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) posing as a triad member and Kin-ming (Andy Lau), a mole for the triad in the upper echelons of police leadership, was released on Dec 12, 2002. 

The second film stars Edison Chen and Shawn Yue as younger versions of Leung’s and Lau’s characters in the first movie, while the final film depicts Kin-ming’s struggle to hide his identity.  

To celebrate the trilogy, Golden Village is presenting the three films remastered in 4K and Dolby Atmos in the original Cantonese language. 

The first will screen on Dec 12, followed by Infernal Affairs II on Dec 13 and Infernal Affairs III on Dec 14. 

Where: Golden Village VivoCity, 02-30, 1 HarbourFront Walk

Jung Sang-hoon (left) and Kim Rae-won in Decibel.
Movies

Movie review: Decibel (PG13)

Related Stories

Everything Everywhere takes top prize at Gotham Awards

Pinocchio was a project worth putting his life on hold for: Director Guillermo del Toro

Will Smith on slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I lost it'

MRT: HarbourFront

When: Dec 12 to 14, 7.20pm

Admission: $20, with concessions for GV Movie Club members

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Movieshong konghong kong filmsandy lautony leung