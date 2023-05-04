Actress Carrie Wong meets Michelle Yeoh, Jared Leto at Met Gala after-party

Local actress Carrie Wong met stars such as actress Michelle Yeoh and actor Jared Leto at a Met Gala after-party.

NEW YORK – Local actress Carrie Wong met a dazzling number of stars on her recent trip to New York, which included a coveted invitation to a Met Gala after-party.

On Tuesday, the day after the glamorous event, Wong, 29, shared a series of photos with stars such as actress Michelle Yeoh, actor Jared Leto and Olympic gold medallist freestyle skier Eileen Gu.

In her caption, Wong wrote: “With the legend @michelleyeoh_official and many more amazing beautiful people at the Met after-party. Never have I thought I would be a little part of the Met one day. New York really has been nothing but a dream.”

There were about 10 after-parties happening in the city after the prestigious fund-raising ball, including the one hosted by fashion brand Karl Lagerfeld which Wong attended. The 2023 Met Gala theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in honour of the iconic designer who died in 2019.

Just last week, Wong had snapped photos with celebrities at the star-studded reopening party of jeweller Tiffany & Co’s The Landmark flagship store in Fifth Avenue.

The stars she met there included Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, China-born actress Angelababy, boy band TFBoys’ Jackson Yee and Hungarian model Barbara Palvin.

In her post on that event, she wrote: “This whole journey has been nothing but amazing and surreal, thank you so much for having me. And to my fellow Singaporeans chasing dreams. They really do happen.”

The Mediacorp actress, who has been named Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste at the Star Awards eight times, added: “Patience is a virtue and let’s continue striving to be a better version of ourselves. We are tiny but mighty.”