Xie Shaoguang to play lonely tycoon in first drama in 20 years

Local actor Xie Shaoguang (left) will star in new drama Last Hurrah with actor Chen Hanwei.

Local actor Xie Shaoguang will be back with a new drama on the small screen after 20 years.

The 63-year-old, who came out of retirement in September, is making his return with the Chinese drama Last Hurrah.

After decades away from the limelight, Xie made headlines in June when he created a public Instagram account. The actor had retired from acting and public appearances after he left broadcaster Mediacorp in 2005 when his contract expired.

The new drama, in which the acclaimed actor will share the screen with fellow icon Chen Hanwei, will mark Xie’s first acting role since TV series Baby Blues (2005).

Slated to premiere in late 2025, the new drama explores mortality and the meaning of life through the journeys of two men from vastly different worlds.

Xie will play wealthy but lonely tycoon Lin Huoyan, while Chen, 55, will play humble retiree Lan Shuimiao in the 20-episode series.

Brought together by their battles with terminal cancer, the two characters form an unlikely partnership, finding purpose in their final days by helping others confront death with dignity and grace.

Local actress Chantalle Ng and actor Desmond Ng, who both featured in the hit drama My Star Bride (2021), will also play leading roles in Last Hurrah.

They will be supported by a line-up of veteran artistes and rising stars, including Xiang Yun, Aileen Tan, Jeremy Chan, Jernelle Oh, Nick Teo and Herman Keh.

Chan, 43, was the Best Actor winner at the Star Awards in 2024 for All That Glitters (2023), while Tan, 58, was the Best Supporting Actress for Shero (2023).

Production for Last Hurrah – which producer Mediacorp Studios called a working title – is set to take place from February to May 2025.