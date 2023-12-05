Actress Florence Pugh hit in face while promoting Dune: Part Two

British actress Florence Pugh at the Dune: Part Two comic-con event in Sao Paulo on Dec 3.

Florence Pugh has become the latest victim of a disturbing trend where fans hurl objects at celebrities onstage.

The English actress was attending a Dune: Part Two panel discussion at CCXP 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec 3 to promote the upcoming sci-fi sequel when the incident occurred.

Pugh, 27, was onstage with co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya, and writer-director Denis Villeneuve.

As the cast huddled for pictures, an object flew towards Pugh and struck her face.

The moment, captured on video and shared on social media, showed the Oppenheimer (2023) actress recoiling in surprise. She could be seen grimacing and putting her hand to her eye. Her co-stars, who also appeared to be shocked, came to her aid.

Fans throwing things at performers onstage has become a problem.

American singer Bebe Rexha had to get stitches near her eyebrow after she was hit by a mobile phone during a concert in New York earlier in 2023. The culprit was charged with assault.

Canadian rapper Drake was hit by a phone as well, during his concert in Chicago in July. And in the same month in Las Vegas, American rapper Cardi B threw her microphone at a fan who flung water at her.

During her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires in November, American pop star Taylor Swift had to ask fans to stop throwing things onto the stage.

She said: “It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents, but please do not throw them on the stage.”