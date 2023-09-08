Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend, 29, are ‘still together’ despite her custody filing of their baby

Al Pacino and his girlfriend have settled a custody agreement, but have not ended their relationship.

LOS ANGELES – American actor Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has filed for physical custody of their three-month-old son Roman, but the couple are “still together”, according to various reports.

Fox News confirmed that Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have settled a custody agreement, but have not ended their relationship.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” a publicist for the Hollywood veteran told the American news outlet. “A lot of people are saying, ‘did they break up?’ or ‘did they split up?’ They are still together.”

Alfallah fuelled split rumours on Wednesday after requesting physical custody of their baby boy.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News and other American news outlets like People and Page Six, she filed for joint legal but sole physical custody of their son.

A joint legal custody means Pacino will have a say in decisions regarding Roman’s education, religion, medical treatment and more.

The papers also stated that Pacino, who resides separately from Alfallah, has “reasonable visitation” of their child.

Alfallah, a Kuwaiti-American film producer, is also reportedly asking the court for him to pay her legal fees and any costs associated with the case.

When asked why Alfallah would file documents if the couple were still in a relationship, Pacino’s representative told Fox News: “You would have to ask her that. I don’t speak for her.”

The two were first romantically linked in April 2022 when they were photographed together in public, although other sources claimed they became official during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alfallah gave birth to Roman, her first child, on June 6. She previously dated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 80; and German-American billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 62.

Pacino has three adult children from previous relationships – daughter Julie Marie, 33, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia.