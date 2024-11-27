Netizens react to news of attack on Ryan Lian with smiley emojis

Actor Ryan Lian was slashed on the face in a recent knife attack that occurred outside Nex mall in Serangoon.

Local actor Ryan Lian has hit back at netizens who were unkind to him after learning that he was injured in a recent knife attack.

The 39-year-old, who was attacked outside Nex mall in Serangoon on Nov 22, was reportedly slashed three times on the face. News of the attack was first reported by Chinese-language Shin Min Daily News on Nov 26. Lian told Shin Min he did not know the assailant or his motive.

He was warded in hospital and discharged on Nov 25.

The suspect is a 21-year-old man named Aaron Samuel Yukon, who has been charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

But it seems that netizens have not been kind to Lian following the harrowing incident. The actor, who has appeared in movies such as Ah Boys To Men 4 (2017) and Money No Enough 3 (2024), posted a rant on his Instagram Story on Nov 26, and said he saw netizens responding to news of the attack with emojis of a smiley face.

He wrote: “I go home after my work and don’t hang with anyone. I’ve never used what little power I have to hurt someone else’s livelihood, I won’t even kill an ant. I never even said a single bad thing about the person who attacked me when I was answering questions from reporters.

“Yet, I have to suffer others gossiping about me. How much do you all want to destroy me?”

He added: “I thought I’m the one who is mentally unwell and I’ve felt bad about that. But it turns out, society is sick.”

It has been a tumultuous year for Lian, who was arrested in September under the mental health act. He was caught on video allegedly tampering with the digital door lock of an HDB flat in Telok Blangah.

He later opened up to Chinese news outlet Lianhe Zaobao about his long struggle with depression and revealed that he spent five days in the Institute of Mental Health after he was arrested.

He told Zaobao: “This year has been rock bottom for me, but I didn’t give up. I hope those who are going through a hard time will also not give up. If you don’t give yourself a chance and just give up on yourself, you won’t see the beautiful things that are ahead.”