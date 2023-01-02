Anthony Hopkins marks 47 years of sobriety with moving video

Anthony Hopkins shared a message on social media last Friday about his struggles with alcoholism.

LOS ANGELES – Actor Anthony Hopkins rang in the new year with a heartfelt video celebrating 47 years of sobriety.

In an Instagram post last Friday, a day shy of his 85th birthday, he shared a message about his struggles with alcoholism.

“I just wanted to wish everyone a happy new year,” he said in a video. “I’m celebrating 47 years today of sobriety. But this is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful.”

Hopkins, a two-time Oscar Best Actor winner for The Silence Of The Lambs (1991) and The Father (2020), spoke to “people struggling” and emphasised the importance of self-love and compassion in his clip.

“Be kind to yourself. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life,” he said.

“Forty-seven years ago, I was in a desperate situation, in despair and probably not long to live,” said the Welsh actor-director who quit drinking in 1975.

“And I just had to realise there was something really wrong with me. But I didn’t realise it was a kind of condition – a mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism or addiction.”

He also encouraged those struggling with addiction to seek help from a counsellor or to go to a 12-step programme, adding: “I’m an old sinner like everyone, but all I can say is I have the best life I can even imagine, and I can’t even take credit for it.

“So wherever you are, get help, don’t be ashamed, be proud of yourself.”

The Westworld (2016 to 2018) star also reached out to young people experiencing bullying and mental health issues like depression.

“Be proud of yourself. Don’t listen to them. Don’t let yourself be put down. Depression is part of being alive.”