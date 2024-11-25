Tony Leung Chiu Wai gets honorary doctorate from HK university

Hong Kong film actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, who was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, with his actress-wife Carina Lau.

Acclaimed Hong Kong film star Tony Leung Chiu Wai has a new feather in his cap.

The 62-year-old actor was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on Nov 23.

Both Leung and his wife, actress Carina Lau, posted photos of him dressed in a red robe and a graduation cap at the conferment ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts. Lau, 58, wrote: “Congratulations, Dr Leung.“

The star received the doctorate alongside other honorary doctorate recipients. They included American chipmaker Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, who was conferred a Doctor of Engineering. Leung was given the title of Doctor of Humanities.

Both Leung and Lau uploaded a picture of Mr Huang and Leung shaking hands while seated next to each other.

The university said in an article published on news outlet South China Morning Post that Leung is “a role model for the university’s students, encouraging them to dream big and make a positive impact on society”.

Leung is known for his roles in Wong Kar-wai movies like Happy Together (1997) and In The Mood For Love (2000). His role in the latter won him Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival. He is also the first Chinese actor to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2023.

Leung, who gave a speech in English, said at the ceremony: “I’ve been acting for 42 years and I have become who I am with a bit of method, ambition, discipline, hard work and, of course, a lot of luck to be better each time when the camera rolls.”

He also shared his secret to being a good actor, which is to treat himself as a beginner with every new project.

“This will keep you fresh, so you won’t have an ego and imagine yourself as an experienced actor, because that will drag you down.”

He then encouraged the audience: “Love what you do, have passion. It’s not an easy path, but for me, it is very rewarding.”