Barbie actor Simu Liu addresses viral video of co-star Ryan Gosling seemingly snubbing him

LOS ANGELES – Barbie actor Simu Liu has set the record straight on a viral video showing co-star Ryan Gosling seemingly snubbing him on the red carpet.

Both actors play Barbie’s boyfriend Ken in the hit movie starring Margot Robbie and the video fanned speculation that there was Ken-flict in the air.

The video, which was shot in June in Toronto but surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday, shows Liu putting his arm around Gosling’s waist.

Gosling, 42, then said something quietly to Liu, 34, who pulled away.

Liu also quickly added: “You don’t what – oh, it’s too tender? Fair enough.”

The duo, who are both Canadian, continued the awkward photocall with their hands in their pockets.

On Thursday, Liu addressed the encounter on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo from the event and writing: “I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat. He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his Kenergy.”

Liu also added a message about the ongoing Hollywood strikes by actors and writers, saying: “Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages.”

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been smashing it at the box office and also made history as the biggest debut for a female filmmaker since Captain Marvel in 2019.