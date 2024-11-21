Hi Noel: A movie perfect for a family outing

Sometimes I wish I had an imaginary friend that was an eternal beacon of happiness.

Title: Hi Noel

Release date: Nov 28, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes

Director: Eric Wong

Starring: Zane Asher Quek, Oscar Ow, Jaime Teo, Dylan Quek

Genre: Drama

Rating: TBA

Score: ✓✓✓ out of five

A couple on the verge of divorce leaves a child to wonder if he is the problem. But don’t worry, he has his best friend who always stays optimistic and pushes him to try new things! Just ignore the fact that no one else can see him…

This Christmas, get ready for family-friendly drama as a boy’s imagination takes him on a magical adventure to salvage his parent’s troubled marriage.

Leon (Quek) finds his world turned upside down by his parents' impending divorce. With the help of his imaginary friend, Noel (Ow), he embarks on a quest to reunite them.

HITS

Audience Appeal:

The film targets families, with light-hearted jokes and quips that would make even the grumpiest grandfather smile.

As a local movie, it does well to relate to Singaporean audiences, featuring relatable scenes such as practising for “ting xie” (Chinese spelling), eating Yan Yan biscuit sticks, receiving $2 angbaos from stingy relatives, and watching K-dramas during mealtimes.

Many scenes are either set in a HDB apartment or familiar sights across Singapore such as Amber Beacon Tower (a questionable choice given its history) and Orchard Road, introducing a sense of familiarity to local audiences.

Production Value:

Most special effects, largely green screen, effectively achieve the desired results.

What shines in the film is the music, which comes as little surprise due to director Eric Chua’s musical background. 1+1, a song about relationship ups and downs, is particularly memorable, complete with its own music video.

Acting:

The chemistry between Leon and his father, Guang, is a highlight, showcasing their playful bond.

However, Leon's mother, Yuan, despite her established career-focused persona, feels distant, even in direct interactions with Leon.

The supporting cast delivers memorable performances, even in brief appearances. The director's occasional cameos — as a cleaner or a K-drama protagonist — are a fun touch.

MISSES

Direction:

This is Eric Wong’s first feature film. While the pacing is generally good, some scenes within Leon's imaginary world feel stretched and could benefit from tighter editing.

Despite its Christmas setting, the festive atmosphere feels somewhat understated beyond the seasonal backdrop and decorations.

Certain characters, such as Leon's grandmother and Yuan's friend, feel underutilised, appearing sparsely and failing to significantly contribute to the narrative, despite their closeness to the central couple.

Storyline:

Unfortunately, the film's core narrative — a couple splitting due to gambling and work pressures, leaving the child questioning their role — is a well-worn trope in Singaporean media.

While the imaginary friend adds a twist, the overarching story lacks originality.

Also, Guang's gambling addiction is largely downplayed except for a late-film scene. The Ah Long (loan shark) feels more like a friendly uncle than a credible threat.

IS IT WORTH A WATCH?

It's not exactly a cinematic masterpiece, but if you can ignore the already overused plot, Hi Noel is a fun, light-hearted movie that provides a pleasant watching experience with jokes littered throughout the film.

As a local festive movie, it makes for a great family viewing experience in which kids can enjoy spotting familiar places in Singapore throughout the film.