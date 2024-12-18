Mufasa is what every 'live action' Disney remake should be

Mufasa delivers what so many "live-action" Disney remakes have failed to capture: a truly engaging story that deepens our connection to this beloved world and leaves us wanting more.

Title: Mufasa: The Lion King

Release date: November 2, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Director: Barry Jenkins

Starring: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Blue Ivy Carter

Genre: Animated Musical Drama, Adventure

Rating: PG

Score: ✓✓✓✓ out of five

Mufasa: The Lion King delivers a visually stunning and emotionally resonant origin story for the iconic Lion King character, a worthy companion piece to the original animated classic that leaves the 2019 remake in the dust.

Rafiki, our favourite wise-cracking mandrill, spins the yarn to young Kiara, and trust me, you'll be hanging on every word.

We witness Mufasa's challenging early life, the deep bond with his brother Taka (the future Scar), and the dramatic events that shaped his destiny. Prepare for some serious emotional whiplash.

Hits

Storyline:

Mufasa cleverly sidesteps the well-trodden path and explores a whole new era.

The origin story is pure gold, adding layers of depth to the familiar mythology and giving us a whole new perspective on the beloved characters.

It's not just a rehash; it's a fresh, exciting take that will have you completely engrossed.

Acting:

The voice cast was phenomenal. They don't just voice these characters; they inhabit them. They breathe life into them with such emotional depth, it's almost like they're real.

Aaron Pierre gives Mufasa this regal gravitas that's just breathtaking, capturing both his strength and his vulnerability, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. absolutely nails Taka's inner turmoil, the resentment and jealousy simmering beneath the surface.

The brotherly dynamic is electric, and you'll be feeling all the feels.

Direction:

Jenkins doesn't just direct; he paints with light and sound. He injects his signature artistic magic into every frame, creating a visual feast that's both stunning and deeply moving.

The sweeping landscapes of the African savanna will take your breath away.

This isn't just a kids' movie. It's art.

Audience Appeal:

Mufasa is a captivating story with visuals that will blow you away.

Kids will love the adorable cubs, the thrilling action sequences, and the laugh-out-loud comedic moments. Meanwhile, adults will connect with the powerful themes of family, responsibility, and finding your place in the world.

The film explores these universal concepts with surprising depth and nuance. Basically, everyone wins. It's a film that will leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

Misses

Production Value:

The CGI is generally top-notch, boasting some truly breathtaking moments, but a few expressions look a tad stiff, occasionally pulling you out of the immersive experience.

And while the African savanna is gorgeous, visually stunning in its scope and detail, we've seen it before. It would have been nice to see a bit more innovation in the visual design.

Plus, the music, while perfectly serviceable and certainly enjoyable, doesn't pack the same emotional punch as the original.

Sorry Lin-Manuel Miranda, you’re brilliant, but you can't beat the iconic power of Elton John and Tim Rice. Those songs are forever etched in our hearts.

Is it worth a watch?

Mufasa: The Lion King is a roaring triumph, a prequel that doesn't just rehash the old but adds something truly special to the Lion King legacy.

It's not flawless, but it beats the 2019 remake paws down by prioritising story and heart over technical wizardry.

This flick delivers what so many "live action" Disney remakes have failed to capture: a truly engaging story that deepens our connection to this beloved world and leaves us wanting more.