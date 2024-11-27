Moana 2: Pretty pictures, predictable plot

The story primarily focuses on Moana, which isn't inherently bad, but it leaves other characters, including the newly introduced ones, criminally underutilised.

Title: Moana 2

Release date: Nov 26, 2024

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Directors: Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller, David G. Derrick Jr.

Starring: Auli‘i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda,Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House,Gerald Faitala Ramsey, Alan Tudyk.

Genre: Animation / Family / Adventure

Rating: PG

Score: ✓✓✓ out of five

Three years after the first film, Moana returns with an expanded cast in an all-new adventure that delves into the history of her world and explores her ancestors' legacy.

Dive into an adventure of exploration and self-discovery in Disney’s latest animated offering this holiday season.

After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana (Cravalho) journeys alongside Maui (Johnson) and a new crew to the far reaches of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any she's faced before.

HITS

Production Value:

As expected from Disney, Moana 2 boasts high-quality animation and art design, even down to the realistic hair textures.

The film also offers a fresh set of songs following the first movie’s musical success, combining catchy melodies with easy-to-sing-along lyrics.

However, unlike hits like How Far I’ll Go and You’re Welcome from Moana, most of the sequel's songs fall a bit flat and feel almost generic in comparison, though they're still decent overall.

Acting:

The cast delivered their lines well, even Johnson (though that might be because of how insufferable his character is).

Nothing particularly stood out, but the performances were convincing enough to bring the characters to life.

Audience Appeal:

Like any animated Disney movie, Moana 2 will appeal to children with its bright visuals and lighthearted humor, making it a good choice for a family outing.

Although there isn't much action, the story is engaging enough to keep the audience invested and curious.

MISSES

Storyline:

After the first film, fans might expect the sequel to follow its winning formula. However, with a slow start and Johnson's Maui sidelined for a significant portion, expectations should be tempered.

The story primarily focuses on Moana, which isn't inherently bad, but it leaves other characters, including the newly introduced ones, criminally underutilized.

While the movie is called “Moana 2” and not “Moana 2 + etc.”, exploring the supporting characters could have added depth and made them more than one-dimensional.

The movie also suffers from a predictable and somewhat uneventful plot, with problems arising and being resolved quickly and almost too conveniently.

Direction:

While targeted at families, the film is sometimes too predictable, and some parts feel rushed rather than explored.

Admittedly, this is the directorial debut for the Moana 2 team, so I shouldn’t be too harsh on their first outing.

IS IT WORTH A WATCH?

Moana 2 unfortunately falls into the category of run-of-the-mill animated Disney movies, so don’t expect the same experience as the first film.

While Maui is mostly relegated to a supporting role, Moana’s journey of self-growth and discovery makes for a decent, albeit action-light, watch as Maui watches from the sidelines.

The film boasts impressive art and animation, so if you're looking for a family movie, Moana 2 might fit the bill.