Blackpink singer Jennie at Cannes Film Festival for acting debut

South Korean singer-actress Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of the TV series The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

CANNES – Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink marked her acting debut in style at her first Cannes Film Festival appearance.

The South Korean singer attended the red-carpet event on Monday for the festival’s 76th edition held in Cannes, France, prior to the Out of Competition gala premiere of HBO drama series The Idol, in which she stars. Two of the show’s six episodes were screened. It debuts on HBO Go on June 5.

The highly anticipated series is co-produced by Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, and Euphoria (2019 to present) creator Sam Levinson.

Tesfaye also stars as the protagonist in The Idol alongside French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles music industry, the show centres on an aspiring female pop star (played by Depp) who builds a complicated yet romantic relationship with Tesfaye’s self-help guru and cult leader on her way to stardom.

South Korean singer-actress Jennie Kim poses during a photocall for the TV series The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, is making her official screen debut in a supporting role as a backup dancer.

The 27-year-old appeared on the Cannes red carpet in a classic Chanel dress with a matching black satin bow in her hair. She was joined by The Idol cast members, including Tesfaye, Depp and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan.

Jennie Kim (right) poses with Australian actor-singer Troye Sivan during a photocall for the TV series The Idol, on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival on May 23. PHOTO: AFP

Jennie also attended The Idol’s afterparty on Tuesday.

She is the second member of Blackpink – who are currently on their Born Pink world tour – to attend this year’s festival, which runs until Saturday.

Her bandmate Rose showed up on the second night at the invitation of French luxury house Saint Laurent as its global ambassador.

Jennie flew to Cannes following Blackpink’s Macau concerts last Saturday and Sunday. Their next shows are set to take place this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK