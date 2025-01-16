Get your durian from a vending machine at Tampines MRT station

The vending machine has also been installed at three condominiums in Singapore.

Durian lovers in the east will soon have a more convenient way of obtaining their favourite fruit.

Local durian seller Kaki Kaki will install a vending machine at Tampines MRT station stocked with boxes of Mao Shan Wang on Jan 20.

Each box contains 400g of durian and ordinarily retails at $38. However, it will cost only $18.88 during a special promotional period from Jan 24 to Feb 12.

The durians will be replenished daily, with unsold fruit transformed into puree and used for cakes.

The company, which has more than 10 years of experience in durian retailing, says the initiative aims to make high-quality hand-picked durians more conveniently accessible.

“The vending machines allow us to streamline operations while ensuring every durian is handled with care, precision and consistency. All our durians are transported through a cold-chain process, from farm to table, to maintain the highest quality,” says Kaki Kaki co-founder C.Y. Wong, 37.

He works with durian farmers in Malaysia, saving more by cutting out the middleman. The company also keeps prices competitive by buying in bulk and streamlining manpower costs with efficient operations.

Customers who make purchases from the vending machine during the promotional period are guaranteed a win in the Kaki Kaki Ang Pow Box Giveaway, where they can choose from a range of prizes worth up to $50. Go to kakikaki.shop for more information.

Kaki Kaki also operates out of a stall in Tiong Bahru Market. It launched the vending machine concept in December 2024 at condominiums such as Parc Oasis in Jurong East, Casa Merah in Tanah Merah and Skypark Residences in Sembawang.