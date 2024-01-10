Chinese actress Jia Ling loses 50kg to play boxer in new movie

Jia Ling reportedly went through a strict strength training programme to get her new look.

Fifty kilos – that’s the weight of an adult.

So it’s impressive that Chinese comedienne and actress Jia Ling managed to shed so much weight in six months for a new role.

The 41-year-old plus-sized star said she spent her hiatus the past year to prepare for her part as a boxer in an upcoming film.

The actress made it big in 2021 with her directorial debut Hi, Mom, where she also played a daughter saddened by her mother’s accidental death. It was a massive box-office hit and is the third most-watched film in China.

In 2023, she announced that she was working on her second film Re La Gun Tang, which she also directed. Stills from this new movie were recently released, and show a very different Jia.

She sports toned arms and abs, reportedly thanks to having gone through a strict strength training programme.

Her new look has shocked netizens, with some worried that she put her health at risk. They reminded Jia to take care of herself.

Others were amazed at her dedication to her craft and determination to pull off the weight loss.

Said one netizen: “I’m super envious of those who have the strength to go put their mind to losing so much weight.”