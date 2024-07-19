S’porean singer Qiu Feng Ze teases fans on what's up and coming

Qiu Feng Ze was in Singapore in May for the Skechers Friendship Walk 2024.

It has been 10 years since Singaporean artiste Qiu Feng Ze released his debut album.

Since then, the Taiwan-based singer has enjoyed an illustrious career, from his foray into acting and hosting to setting up his own music production company.

His most memorable milestone? Forming boyband WOLF(S) with Taiwanese stars Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Lai and Shou.

In a recent interview, Qiu told TNP: "I never thought that I would be in a band and it turned out to be such a wonderful experience. We’ve had a lot of joy and laughter, created many wonderful memories and toured together."

To commemorate his 10th anniversary, Qiu will be holding a National Day concert and special fancon in Singapore on Aug 10. The event not only marks a decade of musical excellence, but also serves as a heartfelt homecoming celebration.

The 35-year-old said: "I'm just happy to be back every time because I get to spend time with my family and friends. It's always fun, exciting and warm."

Qiu, who is the Singapore ambassador of the footwear brand, was also back in town last month for the Skechers Friendship Walk 2024.

He told TNP then: "When I go the recording studio to do a song, what I actually wear gives me a lot of prsonality... because sometimes, you know, you have to be comfortable first.

"Then, the clothing is a representation of yourself – so, if I am going to do a rock number or something edgy, I'd wear something black."

Qiu said he usually tries to return home during Chinese New Year because "Singapore is still my home".

"I come home to see my family and also to recharge," he added.

Next month, Qiu will launch his first-ever popup store for his fashion brand, Fengme, at *SCAPE, where fans can get their hands on uniquely local merchandise.

He revealed: "We intend to introduce new designs that are exclusively for Singapore. I think that will be something special."

Ever the hustler, Qiu is also busy producing more music.

"I'm currently working on my own album and a WOLF(S) album. These two projects are on my priority list," he said.

"I'm doing my 10-year tour right now, so the next focus will be WOLF(S). Since the Moon Landing tour we did in 2022, we can't wait to be out on the road again. I think the fans have been waiting very patiently for us to come up with new songs. We hope to come up with more songs and see what kind of genre or artistic direction we can play with because we have all grown individually.”

Despite a hectic schedule, Qiu is more pumped up than ever.

He added: "I think my biggest strength is being resourceful, to be honest. I try to make use of what I have and make the best out of it. I think anything is possible if you can utilise what you have. That opens up a lot of possibilities and I quite like the challenge sometimes.

"I'm just happy to be able to keep doing this, to keep doing something that I love. I'm always very grateful for this platform that my fans have given me and I can't wait to see them in August.

"The goal is not to make money, the goal is to create something good."

QIU Feng Ze 10th Year Anniversary Fancon

Where: The Theatre at Mediacorp

When: August 10, 7pm

Ticket prices: Starting from $100

URL: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/aqfz0824