Wonder Woman Amy Yip wows at 58th birthday bash

The Hong Kong star turned heads in a show-stopping Wonder Woman costume, complete with a flowing wig and a bustier that accentuated her famously tiny 21-inch waist.

Former actress Amy Yip proved age is just a number, celebrating her birthday in true superhero style last week.

Photos of the glamorous bash quickly went viral, with netizens showering Yip with birthday wishes and praising her bold fashion choice and seemingly ageless figure. Yip turns 58 on July 10.

The birthday bash, attended by over 60 guests, was a star-studded affair. Local celebrities like Yoyo Chen, Raymond Wong and Wong Yuk Long were spotted mingling among the crowd.

Adding a personal touch, Yip invited close friend Law Lan and others to join her on stage for a heartwarming rendition of the Teresa Teng classic Strolling Down The Road Of Life.

Yip also extended invitations to the mothers of fellow Hong Kong stars Louis Koo, Charmaine Sheh and Sandra Ng.

Yip later changed into a more conservative outfit for photos with the elders in attendance.