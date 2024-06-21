Eason Lee goes from performing at funerals to singing in concerts

When Taiwanese singer Eason Lee first picked up the Chinese flute as a musical instrument at nine years old, the last thing he expected was he'd become a singer one day.

"We saw a recruitment ad for a Chinese troupe, and mum suggested that I choose the flute because the instrument was cheaper than others," Lee recounted in an interview with TNP last week.

Little did he know the skill would later help him pay for his university education, and later take him into the music industry.

"When I was about 16, as soon as I could ride a scooter, I joined a funeral band first to earn some pocket money, and later to supplement my school fees," said the 32-year-old.

"The flexibility of the job was appealing, and it helped that the assignments paid quite well."

He added: "Working in a restaurant would take longer hours, like from 2pm to 10pm... but I could earn the same salary with the band in just three to four hours."

In an earlier interview with Shin Min Daily News, Lee recalled his first assignment. "The family members were all crying loudly, and I couldn't help but cry too.

"My boss later me that I should not have done that and must learn to hold back my tears."

Lee's break into the music industry came in 2011 when he become the winner in the sixth season of Super Idol, a singing competition in Taiwan.

He has since released two albums – one Mandarin, and another in which he sang eight Hokkien covers.

"I have been quite fortunate in my singing career, and it helps that my life experiences and my background in traditional music have been instrumental in influencing my creativity," said Lee.

The singer is back in Singapore to perform at the Harmony For Hope Charity Concert 2024 on June 22, where he will be singing a duet with fellow Taiwanese singer Ricky Hsiao.

Other performers include local artistes Bonnie Loo, Kelvin Soon, Rachel Chua, Desmond Ng and Corey Koh. Proceeds from the music showcase, organised by Kidney Dialysis Foundation, go towards helping needy kidney patients in Singapore.

KDF Charity Concert 2024 – Harmony for Hope

Where: Jyu Lae Bistro, Suntec City #01-315

When: June 22, 7pm-10pm

Ticket prices: Starting from $600 (All tickets are sold out.)