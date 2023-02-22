Chow Yun Fat says Aaron Kwok inspired him to start exercising

Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat, who is a jogging and hiking enthusiast, recently impressed netizens after finishing a 10km race in a little over an hour.

In an interview with hk01, Chow shared that he developed an interest in fitness after working with Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok on the 2014 action-fantasy flick, The Monkey King: Havoc In Heaven's Palace.

Inspired by Kwok's love of sports, the 67-year-old began working out actively.

The A Better Tomorrow star also mentioned that his weight once reached up to 80kg during the filming of From Vegas To Macau where he worked alongside actors Nicholas Tse and Chapman To who, according to him, were "much thinner".

Determined to keep in shape, Chow revealed that he used to run 10km daily for an hour and a half. He said that this routine helped him shed 13kg in 10 months.

"At present, I make it a habit to run every day. When I start my day, I run. When I get off work, I also run.

"Even during the pandemic, I wore a mask and went out for my daily runs," he shared, adding that running is also one of his "secrets to looking young".

Aside from exercising, the actor said that he eats a balanced diet to keep in shape too.

"I eat half a bowl of rice for breakfast and avoid starch for lunch and dinner. I try to reduce sugar intake and add more fish as well as vegetables into my meals," he explained.

Last December, Chow finished a 10km cross country race in just 56 minutes and 39 seconds. He ranked 37 out of 41 in the men's category, an impressive feat for someone his age.

The actor is best known for his performance in Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. - THE STAR