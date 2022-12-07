 Actor Chow Yun-fat, 67, clocks less than an hour in 10km run, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Actor Chow Yun-fat, 67, clocks less than an hour in 10km run
Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat (in white long-sleeved top and black mask) posing with other participants of the race.PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Dec 07, 2022 05:48 pm

He may be a 67-year-old senior citizen, but it seems Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat could probably outrun most of us in a quarter-marathon. 

The screen idol participated in the Hong Kong Cross Country Championships 2022 recently and clocked an impressive 56 minutes and 39 seconds in the 10km category, coming in 37th among a group of 41 participants, hk01 reported.

A video shared by the organiser Hong Kong Association of Athletics Affiliates showed The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor running behind the pack at the start of the race.

While participants rushed ahead at the sound of the air horn, Chow, who is an avid hiker and exercise buff, took his time to get off from the starting line.

And although he didn't place among the top finishers, the well-loved superstar undoubtedly stole the show that day.

After the race ended, Chow obliged the participants with group photographs.

Displaying his signature sense of humour, he reportedly quipped: "No one is allowed to be faster than me!" while fellow participants cheered him on.

