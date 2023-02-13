No sweat for Fat Gor: Chow Yun Fat completes 10km marathon; jokes he is “still too young”

Chow Yun Fat, 67, at the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon in Hong Kong on Sunday (Feb 12).

Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat belied his 67 years as he ran the 10km Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday (Feb 12).

He completed the race in 1 hr, 3 mins and 58 secs, which placed him in the top 20 per cent of runners in the event.

Fat Gor, as he is known affectionately by his fans, said the hot and humid weather made the run more challenging, but it helped that he ran at a steady pace, starting slowly and conserving energy for the final lap.

"This time was a little faster than my last. My previous event was a cross-country race, whereas this one was a street race, which is more enjoyable," said the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor.

Known for keeping fit, Chow has often been seen jogging or exercising in public.

He had also been preparing for Sunday’s race for nearly a year, with the help of a coach.

While he told Hong Kong media that he is open to running again, he probably won’t go beyond 10km.

"10km is enough… let's talk about it again in a few years when I'm older. I’m still too young now,” he joked.