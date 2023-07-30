Chow Yun Fat suffers rib injury after falling while jogging

Chow Yun Fat giving a talk to students at The University of Hong Kong on July 28. He had fallen last Thursday when jogging and the scratches on his palms were visible.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat suffered some injuries while jogging last Thursday, but that did not deter him from attending a talk the next day.

The 68-year-old jogging enthusiast spoke about his mishap while taking part in a talk at The University of Hong Kong last Friday, titled Chow Yun Fat x Anthony Pun x Felix Chong: Discussion On Movie And Life.

Chow recently starred in the dramedy One More Chance (2023), which was directed by Pun and written by Chong.

More than 300 students were invited to watch the movie in a cinema before attending the talk.

Known affectionately as Fat Gor (Big Brother Fat in Cantonese), Chow told his audience at the talk that he fell while jogging last Thursday.

He scraped his palms and sustained a hairline fracture to a left rib after landing on his side. He said doctors advised him to stop jogging for two months, as he still feels pain when he laughs or coughs.

Despite his injuries, he insisted on attending the event at the university. He explained that he was unable to complete his studies when he was young because he had to work to help his family make ends meet.

Joining the workforce early became the most valuable lesson in his life.

Hoping to give back to society by sharing his accumulated wisdom with young people, he said: “It is this sense of responsibility that makes me tolerate the pain to come here.”

He said there are ups and downs in life and urged the students to pick themselves up if they fall.

“Don’t give up even if you encounter setbacks, as adversity can make you stronger,” he said.

“You can find a role that suits you, and you can be successful if you learn from your experiences.”

He added: “There are no miracles in the world, only accumulation (of knowledge and experience).”

Quoting a line from his swordsman character Li Mubai in the Oscar-winning martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Chow said: “There is nothing inside if you clench your fists tightly, but you have everything if you release your hands.”