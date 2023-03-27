 Creed III, Ant-Man star Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Creed III, Ant-Man star Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

Jonathan Majors attends a premiere for the film Creed III in Los Angeles, California, on Feb 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 27, 2023 03:09 pm

NEW YORK — Rising Hollywood star Jonathan Majors was detained in New York over allegations of assault, police said Sunday (March 26).

Police responded to an emergency call in Manhattan late Saturday night, determining in a preliminary investigation that there was a domestic dispute between a man, 33, and a 30-year-old woman. 

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," police said in a statement to AFP.

The woman, whose relationship with the actor has not been clarified, was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries in "stable condition."

Majors' representative Carrie Gordon, said in a statement published by the Los Angeles Times that the actor "has done nothing wrong".

"We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Judicial authorities have not responded to AFP request for confirmation on whether the actor is still in custody.

Majors has appeared recently in several major films, including Creed III, Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Magazine Dreams, a film presented at the Sundance Film Festival. - AFP

