Creepy Thai horror film Death Whisperer promises both frights and feels

Death Whisperer (NC16)

121 minutes, opens on Dec 14

4 stars

In the chilling realm of Thai horror cinema, Death Whisperer emerges as a haunting tapestry of supernatural terror set against the remote landscape of Kanchanaburi.

A family of eight – comprising three sons and three daughters – find their lives upended when one of them falls ill, displaying a string of alarming and aggressive behaviours. Together, they must unravel the mystery threatening to tear them apart, with survival hanging in the balance.

The well-paced film that blends a compelling narrative, memorable characters and an atmosphere oozing with unease. Not only does it take time to flesh out characters you genuinely care about and root for, the movie also effectively builds fear, tension and an ever-present sense of foreboding.

Yet, it’s the emotional investment that heightens the stakes, transforming the horror from mere spectacle to a deeply resonant experience. Despite a sizeable cast, each family member emerges as a distinct individual, drawing the audience into their personal strengths and struggles.

PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

The family dynamics at play are just as fascinating: Can the characters put aside their differences and lingering resentment, or will it be what shatters them? The movie’s themes of family, forgiveness and love stick with you just as much.

Moreover, Death Whisperer achieves a cinematic milestone as the first Thai film shot for release in IMAX, adding an extra layer of visual and immersive intensity.

With its well-developed characters, spine-chilling scares, and a suspenseful plot that seamlessly weaves familial drama with supernatural horror, Death Whisperer offers an unforgettable journey into the dark abyss. It also hints at the promise of more to come – and I'll be right there waiting.