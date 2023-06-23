Director Stephen Chow announces new film, calls for pretty girls to audition

This is Stephen Chow's first project since directing The New King Of Comedy in 2019.

HONG KONG – Renowned Hong Kong film-maker Stephen Chow made a surprise announcement on his 61st birthday on Thursday, saying he is ready to make a new movie titled Shaolin Women’s Soccer.

Chow posted a video on Instagram announcing that he had completed the script for the film, which he plans to direct.

This is his first project since directing The New King Of Comedy in 2019.

In his video, the award-winning actor used the opening theme music of his Shaolin Soccer movie released 22 years ago. He directed and starred in the soccer comedy opposite Ng Man-tat, Vicki Zhao, Karen Mok and Cecilia Cheung.

Chow wrote that the new movie will be an international production and called for a global talent search for “pretty girls” who are “beautiful, smart, curvy and athletic”.

“All countries are welcomed. The more, the better,” he added.

Chow said that those interested in starring in the film can send in recent photos and details of themselves.

He added: “Photoshopped photo will never work. It will be condemned by us and by the United Nations.”

In an interview with Hong Kong news portal Oriental Daily, Chow’s assistant confirmed that the talent search will be done on a global scale via e-mail.

When asked if Cheung will appear in the new film, the assistant responded that further details of the production will be finalised later as the team is currently focusing on the talent search.

Shaolin Soccer bagged numerous accolades since it was released in 2001.

Earning more than HK$60.7 million at the Hong Kong box office, the film was the highest-grossing movie in the region’s history at the time.

It also won seven Golden Horse Awards in 2002, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK