Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share wedding photos

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown (right) shared photos of her destination wedding in Italy to actor Jake Bongiovi.

Stranger Things’ quirky superpowered child heroine is all grown up and off the market.

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20, who shot to fame playing a psychokinetic girl named Eleven in the hit Netflix science-fiction series (2016 to present), married 22-year-old American model-actor Jake Bongiovi in May in the United States.

The couple described the event as a “low-key, romantic affair with their closest family” to British media outlet The Sun at the time. They then held a larger wedding reception and ceremony in Italy, reportedly in late September.

On Oct 2, they shared photos of the recent nuptials, with Brown captioning the picture: “Forever and always, your wife.”

Bongiovi, the son of American rocker Jon Bon Jovi, similarly captioned his set of photos: “Forever and always, your husband.”

The ceremony took place at the Cetinale, a 17th-century villa in Tuscany, which was previously featured in season three of the black comedy-drama Succession (2018 to 2023).

The bride wore a custom gown by luxury couture label Galia Lahav while the groom sported a tuxedo by Tom Ford. According to photos shared by Bongiovi, his father and Brown’s father Robert, all wore matching tuxedos.

The wedding was officiated by Brown’s onscreen “Papa” - her Stranger Things co-star and American actor Matthew Modine, who played the antagonist Dr Martin Brenner.

The young lovebirds began dating in 2021, after they became friends via Instagram. They shared news of their engagement in 2023, when Brown posted a photo of herself with a ring and Bongiovi hugging her from behind with the lyrics of American pop star Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit song Lover: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Aside from Stranger Things, Brown is also known for the Netflix films Enola Holmes (2020) and its 2022 sequel, about the younger sister of famed fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. Bongiovi has starred in the musical film Rockbottom (2024).

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is currently in production. Season four of the series is Netflix’s second most-watched English series of all time, with over 1.8 billion viewing hours.