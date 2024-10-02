Drew Barrymore eats popiah at Maxwell Food Centre

Hollywood actress and talkshow host Drew Barrymore has offered a glimpse of her trip to Singapore.

The 49-year-old American star surprised local netizens when she posted a TikTok on Oct 1, which showed her eating what looks to be popiah with her hands at Maxwell Food Centre, with stir-fried kangkong on the table as well.

She is dressed in a casual blue T-shirt, with red-rimmed sunglasses and a bare face in the clip. She wrote: “This and yap.”

Though the clip is set to music and her voice cannot be heard, Barrymore seems to be chatting to someone while eating. Yap, which means to talk at length, has received new relevance as a trendy slang term on TikTok.

While many commenters on her TikTok expressed surprise that she was in Singapore, the clip is likely an old one.

Australia-based online publication Travel Weekly uploaded an interview with Ms Pei Shyuan Yeo, the Singaporean founder of local tour company Everyday Tour Company, on Aug 9. In it, she shared a picture of herself with Barrymore who sported the same outfit as the one in the latter’s TikTok.

Ms Yeo told the publication that Barrymore - who is divorced and has two daughters aged 12 and 10 - joined a food tour she offered in August, when she visited Singapore with her family then.

Ms Yeo added: “Over the course of a few days, the family explored several Singapore sights. Some of her favourite activities included shopping for vintage and bohemian chic (items) at Haji Lane and having her first henna tattoo in Little India.

“Given her down-to-earth attitude and ability to connect with people from all walks of life, the food tour at a local hawker (centre) was also another highlight for her.”

Everyday Tour Company offers bespoke tailored tours showcasing food, art and architecture in Singapore.

Born to a renowned family of actors, Barrymore began her career as a child actress, famously appearing in the science fiction movie E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). Her biggest film hits include Charlie’s Angels (2000) and its 2003 sequel and romantic comedies like The Wedding Singer (1998) and 50 First Dates (2004).

More recently, she has pivoted to become a daytime talkshow host with The Drew Barrymore Show (2020 to present), drawing fans with her warm and intimate interviews with notable guests such as American presidential candidate and current vice president Kamala Harris and Barrymore’s Charlie’s Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

The show garnered nominations for outstanding talk series and outstanding talk series host at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023 but did not win.