Donnie Yen and wife Cissy Wang mark 20th anniversary with a grand ceremony in Italy

Donnie Yen and Cissy Wang held a grand wedding at Lake Como in Italy to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.PHOTO: DONNIE YEN/WEIBO
Lim Ruey Yan
Jul 21, 2023 07:47 pm

MILAN – Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen and his wife Cissy Wang celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Yen, who turns 60 later in July, tied the knot with Wang, 42, a former beauty queen, in Toronto, Canada, in 2003. The couple have two children – daughter Jasmine, 19, and son James, 15.

Yen has an older son from a previous marriage.

Best known for starring in the Ip Man film series (2008 to present), the actor posted several photos of the event – held in picturesque Lake Como in northern Italy – on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Thursday night.

“Time flies, and my dear wife Cissy Wang and I have been together for 20 years,” he wrote in Chinese. “Thank you to my kind, loving and gentle wife who has been my companion and strongest support all these years.”

He said she helps him to run his company when he is busy and arranges gatherings with their friends when he is free.

“This year is the 20th anniversary of our marriage. We renewed our vows at Lake Como, and invited our friends and relatives to witness and celebrate it,” wrote Yen of the event, which involved flowers, yachts and luxury cars.

He ended the post humorously: “Thank you to my wife for continuing to ‘control’ me in future.”

Donnie Yen tied the knot with Cissy Wang in Toronto in 2003. PHOTOS: DONNIE YEN/WEIBO

Photos he posted include the family of four posing in front of a castle-like mansion, with Yen and his son donning black suits, and his wife and daughter in long dresses. Another showed them standing in a sea of colourful flowers.

The Taiwanese media reported that Yen’s celebrity pals such as Hong Kong director Wong Jing, Hong Kong actor Ray Lui, Hong Kong singer William So and Chinese actor Wang Baoqiang were in attendance.

