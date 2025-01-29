2 adults, 2 kids taken to hospital after floor collapses in Toa Payoh warehouse

One of two search dogs deployed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. A mezzanine floor collapsed in Toa Payoh, causing three people to be trapped.

Two children were among four people taken to hospital after the floor at a warehouse unit in Toa Payoh collapsed and trapped three people under rugs and storage racks.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force in a Facebook post on Jan 28 said it was alerted to the incident at 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park at about 5.50pm.

When officers arrived, one person had managed to free himself from the wreckage, and informed emergency workers that there were three more people still trapped, including the two children.

Firefighters from Bishan Fire Station, rescue workers from the Special Response Unit and the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team searched the area, which measured roughly 20m by 10m.

Two SCDF search dogs were also deployed. About 90 minutes later, the rescue workers had managed to remove the rugs, cut through the storage racks and find the victims.

All four were conscious when taken to hospital. The SCDF said the children were brought to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, while the other two were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.