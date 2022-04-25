Donnie Yen goes all out to celebrate wife's birthday

Donnie Yen surprised wife Cissy Wang with extravagant bouquets and a getaway on a private plane for her 41st birthday.

HONG KONG - Action star Donnie Yen spared no expense to celebrate wife Cissy Wang's 41st birthday, on Thursday surprising her with extravagant bouquets and a getaway on a private plane.

He also made a post on Weibo effusively expressing his love for her : "My beautiful wife, confidant, soulmate, happy birthday! May you be happy forever and love you for a million years!"

Wang shared her husband's thoughtful gestures on Instagram, posting photos of her smiling in the luxurious cabin of the private plane surrounded by cake, flowers and birthday decorations.

There were also snaps of her lounging with a glass of champagne at a mountain villa in Hangzhou, China.

The post, shared after midnight on Sunday, was tagged #happyearthday and captioned, "Vacation mode still on... Appreciating and enjoying the beautiful scenery and fresh air."

Wang, a former beauty queen, married Yen in 2003. They have an 18-year-old daughter, Jasmine, and a 14-year-old son, James.

Wang's birthday posts included snaps of the couple posing with the two teenagers.

Yen, known for his roles in the Ip Man film series (2008 to 2019) as well as Hollywood blockbusters like Rogue One (2016), has previously said that his wife calls the shots at home.

"It's all about 'happy wife, happy life'," he said in 2016. "Besides, she always makes the better and more thoughtful decisions for our family, so I trust her completely."

He was previously married to advertising executive Leung Zing Ci, with whom he has a son Jeff, now in his mid 20s.