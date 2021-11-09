Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot train to tear up dance floor in Red Notice

The early start for Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson has triggered the giggles for this virtual press conference that took place on Nov 5 for the Netflix film Red Notice.

Many of the questions are punctuated with laughter from the pair as they try to match up their answers like naughty kids who care just a certain amount that they have been caught.

The 36-year-old Israeli actress plays The Bishop, the world's greatest art thief, while the 49-year-old US actor portrays a Federal Bureau of Investigation profiler trying to clear his name after a double cross involving The Bishop and Ryan Reynolds' art thief Nolan Booth.

It turns out that the truly special training was for a scene where the pair share the dance floor.

Gadot confessed: "I was nervous at the beginning for my poor feet."

Johnson joked: "She thought she'd be dancing with a velociraptor."

Gadot added: "It turns out DJ is a ballerina with the lightest feet. It was amazing. It was such a delightful scene to work on."

Pouring on the charm, Johnson offered: "It all comes down to the dance partner you have. Truly.

"She was leading and I was trying to keep up."

LIGHT

Red Notice was shot under Covid-19 restrictions, so while the set was good-natured and things were kept light, Johnson said everyone had to "buckle down".

Which is easier said than done when you have jokes flying.

Gadot admitted that one scene featuring all three stars saw her "breaking so many takes through laughing".

That laughter seemed to be contagious because one anecdote about a scene of Gadot coming out of the ocean and onto a boat ("iconic" as Johnson called it) gets so giggly, it is hard to tell what the point of the story was.

Usually playing heroes, both stars' next projects involve characters who are ostensibly villains.

Johnson will be DC super-villain/antihero Black Adam and Gadot - best known as DC's Wonder Woman - shall be polishing poison apples as the Evil Queen in Disney's remake of Snow White.

But she gets to flex some bad guy muscle in Red Notice too.

Gadot said: "Red Notice really opened up the appetite to play a villain. That is the truth.

"It is actually a lot of fun.

"As an actor, you want to explore different colours and qualities in the characters you play.

"And I super enjoy portraying The Bishop."