The Fall Guy – a thrill ride fuelled by comedy and chemistry

The Fall Guy

126 minutes, now showing

4 stars

As a long-time admirer of Ryan Gosling's charm and charisma, I was thrilled to see him take centre stage in The Fall Guy.

Thankfully, this high-octane action-comedy delivers far more than just exhilarating stunts and car chases. It highlights Gosling's comedic prowess and celebrates the unsung heroes of Hollywood: the stunt performers.

When stuntman Colt Seavers' (Gosling) ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) asks him to work on her first movie as a director, he barely hesitates at the chance to reunite in more ways than one.

Their reunion, however, is far from simple. Not only must they navigate the complexities of their past relationship, but Colt also faces the unexpected task of tracking down the film's missing star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

Directed by David Leitch, a former stuntman himself, The Fall Guy is a love letter to stuntmen and women who are often overlooked and underappreciated.

Leitch's background shines through in the film's meticulously crafted action sequences, each one a testament to the physical prowess and expertise of these behind-the-scenes heroes.

The film pays homage to the 1980s television series of the same name with a cameo by Lee Majors, the original Fall Guy.

Playing lovers in their 40s, Gosling and Blunt have great chemistry as they navigate regret, hurt and yearning. Their playful banter and witty exchanges are peppered with a touch of unresolved tension, making their dynamic one of the film's most engaging elements.

The supporting players, including Hannah Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu, keep the mood airy amidst high-speed car chases and fight scenes.

While the plot revolves around the hunt for the missing actor, it's the journey, not the destination, that truly entertains.

Gosling's comedic timing is on full display, with his witty delivery and expressive facial expressions perfectly complementing the film's humour.

The Fall Guy is a nostalgic throwback to classic action comedies, successfully balancing adrenaline-pumping action with laugh-out-loud moments.

Whether you're a fan of Gosling's comedic talents, an admirer of practical stunt work, or simply seeking a fun and action-packed escape, this film delivers a thoroughly entertaining experience.