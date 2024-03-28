Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire – monstrous misfire or smash hit?

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (PG13)

115 minutes, now showing

2 stars

Bringing two of the MonsterVerse’s biggest icons into one movie is no easy feat. There is even much more pressure when it is a sequel entwined within multiple long-standing franchises. But does Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire live up to legacy?

Directed by Adam Wingard on a $135 million budget, the film propels its titular titans into an epic showdown against a formidable new threat.

That means more new monsters, leaving little screen time for the movie’s sizeable cast. Kong is the only one who gets to enjoy a vaguely satisfying character arc, while everyone else – both kaiju and human – remain underdeveloped.

Most disappointingly, Rebecca Hall gives a stilted performance as Dr Ilene Andrews, delivering her already flat lines with as much emotion as dry paint. Those none the wiser probably would not be able to tell that she plays a motherly figure whose adoptive daughter’s safety hangs in the balance.

Fans who are excited to see former TVB actress Fala Chen on the silver screen might also find their happiness short-lived as she fails to shine in her role. With no dialogue as the Iwi Queen, she does little more than smile and nod.

Although the storyline is convoluted and fails to engage, the movie is not entirely without merit. Elaborate world-building gives viewers a greater glimpse into the MonsterVerse and its diverse inhabitants, brought to life through captivating visuals and rich technicolor.

The film also does not take itself too seriously, with some silly humour and plenty of exciting action scenes. These strike a good balance with its more heartfelt moments and themes of family and belonging.

As the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire treads familiar territory. While it may not break new ground, it offers a fun adventure that will leave audiences wondering what colossal chaos lies ahead.