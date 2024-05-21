A spa experience that melts away weariness – and time

The TrichoLuxe Heavenly Head Spa lived up to its name.

I love getting head massages at the hair salon but I hate having to get up from the plush chair to walk to the wash basin and back, one hand holding on to the towel on my head and water trickling down my nape.

So, imagine my delight when I found the secret to an extended version of that blissful head massage: TrichoLuxe Heavenly Head Spa.

At the new TrichoLab flagship store at Wheelock Place, the four head spa treatments it offers are based on the natural elements.

I was given the Water – Hydration treatment in a private room (that is also Muslimah-friendly for its privacy) after an analysis of my scalp.

Special mention goes to the inventor of th throne in the middle of the Tricholab treatment room. The chair was plush, could be fully reclined and, get this, heated. It was an indescribable bliss to plonk myself in the heated seat, snug under a blanket in an air-conditioned room.

As someone with a keen sense of smell, I enjoyed the sweet scents wafting in the room, from the aroma mist during the welcome massage to the oils and shampoo deftly massaged in by the therapist.

I did not have to leave the heated chair during the 90-minute treatment.

Imagine getting head, shoulder and arm massages as well as your hair washed, conditioned and blown dry – while lying down. I did not have to go to the wash basin, it came to me.

When getting a scalp treatment at hair salons, I dread sitting under the steaming machine that always feels like a sauna for the head. But at TrichoLab, the gentle atomising steam did not break the serenity of the spa experience.

I felt the weariness melt away as I surrendered to the pampering and when the therapist informed me that it was time to take a second look at my rejuvenated scalp as she had completed the treatment, I admit I felt a tad sad that the spa session was over.

After checking the clock to verify that I indeed received a treatment that was almost two-hour long, I walked away relaxed and fresh, my head feeling light as if unburdened by the gunk and heat usually trapped under my mop.

The TrichoLuxe Heavenly Head Spa costs $298 per session but there is an introductory offer of $138 for first-time customers. TrichoLab also offers other hair and scalp treatments.