Golden Globes: Austin Butler wins best drama actor for Elvis

LOS ANGELES - Austin Butler on Tuesday won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his powerful performance as Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the legendary singer.

Butler, 31, beat out Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for his role in Living and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection.

“You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much,” said Butler to Presley, in an emotional speech in which he also praised the late singer’s family for their support.

The actor seemed overwhelmed to accept the honour in front of many of the top names in show business.

“I’m in this room with all my heroes,” Butler said. “I can’t believe I’m here. Brad (Pitt), I love you. Quentin (Tarantino), I printed out the script of Pulp Fiction when I was 12 years old.”

Cate Blanchett won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama for her role in classical music psychodrama Tar.

She bested awards perennial Olivia Colman (Empire Of Light) as well as Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde and Michelle Williams for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. - AFP, REUTERS